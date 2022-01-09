News Live: Rain lashes Delhi; several parts of north India receive snowfall

How technology is facilitating upcoming Assembly elections
From an App to file complaints on election law violations to filling in nominations and depositing security money, the Election Commission will be using Information Technology in the upcoming elections to five states.
Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra told a press conference that they were enhancing the usage of IT tools to usher in greater citizen participation and transparency.
