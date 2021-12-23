News Live: Japan raises FY2022 GDP growth estimate amid risks to outlook
News Live: Japan raises FY2022 GDP growth estimate amid risks to outlook
updated: Dec 23 2021, 07:50 ist
Track DH's latest updates of India and the world here!
07:11
Sony, Zee join hands to form mega entity
Sony’s India unit has sealed the deal with rival Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) to combine their assets, laying the foundation for what analysts said could become India’s largest media entertainment company.
Japan raises FY2022 GDP growth estimate amid risks to outlook
Japan upgraded on Thursday its growth projections for the next fiscal year starting in April, saying it expected gross domestic product (GDP) to hit a record even amid risks from the Omicron variant and supply constraints, Cabinet Office officials said.
The growth projection was raised to 3.2% for fiscal 2022 from a forecast 2.2% real GDP growth seen at a mid-year review in July, helped by a record extra stimulus budget approved by parliament this week. - Reuters.
Sony, Zee join hands to form mega entity
Sony’s India unit has sealed the deal with rival Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) to combine their assets, laying the foundation for what analysts said could become India’s largest media entertainment company.
Read more
'Dry Days' declared on 24th, 25th December, & 1st January 2022 in the entire East Khasi Hills District on account of Christmas & New Year: Govt of Meghalaya
Japan raises FY2022 GDP growth estimate amid risks to outlook
Japan upgraded on Thursday its growth projections for the next fiscal year starting in April, saying it expected gross domestic product (GDP) to hit a record even amid risks from the Omicron variant and supply constraints, Cabinet Office officials said.
The growth projection was raised to 3.2% for fiscal 2022 from a forecast 2.2% real GDP growth seen at a mid-year review in July, helped by a record extra stimulus budget approved by parliament this week. - Reuters.