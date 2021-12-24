News Live: US to allow waiving of in-person interviews for H-1B through 2022
updated: Dec 24 2021, 07:58 ist
South Korea pardons disgraced ex-president Park Geun-hye
South Korea has pardoned ex-president Park Geun-hye, the justice minister said Friday, in a dramatic reprieve for the disgraced former leader who was jailed for more than 20 years in a sprawling corruption scandal.
Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Mumanhal locality of Arwani area in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir: Police
US to allow waiving of in-person interviews for H-1B, other visas through 2022
The United States will allow its consular officers to waive in-person interviews for H-1B and other certain non-immigrant visa applicants through next year to help reduce visa wait times, the State Department said on Thursday. - Reuters.
