News Live: US to allow waiving of in-person interviews for H-1B through 2022

  • updated: Dec 24 2021, 07:58 ist
  • 06:53

    South Korea pardons disgraced ex-president Park Geun-hye

    South Korea has pardoned ex-president Park Geun-hye, the justice minister said Friday, in a dramatic reprieve for the disgraced former leader who was jailed for more than 20 years in a sprawling corruption scandal.

  • 06:53

    Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Mumanhal locality of Arwani area in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir: Police

  • 06:52

    US to allow waiving of in-person interviews for H-1B, other visas through 2022

    The United States will allow its consular officers to waive in-person interviews for H-1B and other certain non-immigrant visa applicants through next year to help reduce visa wait times, the State Department said on Thursday. - Reuters.