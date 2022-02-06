News Live: PM Modi congratulates Indian team for winning ICC U19 Cricket World Cup
News Live: PM Modi congratulates Indian team for winning ICC U19 Cricket World Cup
updated: Feb 06 2022, 08:59 ist
08:58
Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in ICU
"Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in ICU & is under my supervision: Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital
For the last 29 days, singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai
(ANI)
08:30
Extremely proud of our young cricketers. Congratulations to the Indian team for winning the ICC U19 World Cup. They have shown great fortitude through the tournament. Their stellar performance at the highest level shows that the future of Indian cricket is in safe and able hands.
08:01
Channi ahead in CM face race as Congress eyes Punjab
Charanjit Singh Channi is likely to be declared the Congress chief ministerial face for the Assembly polls. But his rival Navjot Sidhu may make life difficult for the party if he loses out
06:25
Haryana further eases Covid restrictions, allows all offices to function at full capacity
The Haryana government further eased someCovid-19 restrictions in the state on Saturday, allowing all offices including the private ones to function at full capacity while entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions are now allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity.
"All offices are allowed to function with their full capacity while adopting regular sanitisation andCovi-19 appropriate behavioural norms," according to an order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA).
06:23
Turkish Prez Erdogan tests positive for Covid-19
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he has tested positive forCovid-19.
Erdogan on Saturday tweeted that he was infected by the Omicron variant of the virus.
The President said he and his wife were having mild symptoms ofCovid-19, adding that he will continue his work at home.
