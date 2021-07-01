News Live: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh to meet Congress leaders from urban areas of the state today

  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 06:23 ist
  • 06:22

    Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh to meet Congress leaders from urban areas of the state, followed by lunch in Chandigarh today

    (ANI)

  • 05:56

    US House of Representatives approves the creation of a select committee to probe the January 6 attack on the US Capitol

    The US House of Representatives voted along party lines Wednesday to investigate the deadly Capitol insurrection of January 6, green-lighting a Democratic-controlled select committee after Senate Republicans blocked an independent, 9/11-style commission.

  • 05:55

    Govt panel recommends against allowing SII to conduct trial of Covovax on children aged 2-17 years

    An expert panel of the country's central drug authority on Wednesday recommended against granting permission to the Serum Institute of India (SII) to conduct the phase 2/3 trial of Covid-19 vaccine Covovax on children aged two to 17 years, sources said.

  • 05:54

    8 Chinese camera drones recovered at Nepal border

  • 05:53

