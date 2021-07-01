News Live: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh to meet Congress leaders from urban areas of the state today
News Live: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh to meet Congress leaders from urban areas of the state today
updated: Jul 01 2021, 06:23 ist
06:22
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh to meet Congress leaders from urban areas of the state, followed by lunch in Chandigarh today
(ANI)
05:56
US House of Representatives approves the creation of a select committee to probe the January 6 attack on the US Capitol
The US House of Representatives voted along party lines Wednesday to investigate the deadly Capitol insurrection of January 6, green-lighting a Democratic-controlled select committee after Senate Republicans blocked an independent, 9/11-style commission.
Govt panel recommends against allowing SII to conduct trial of Covovax on children aged 2-17 years
An expert panel of the country's central drug authority on Wednesday recommended against granting permission to the Serum Institute of India (SII) to conduct the phase 2/3 trial of Covid-19 vaccine Covovax on children aged two to 17 years, sources said.
Bihar | 8 Chinese camera drones were recovered from the possession of three people during checking by SSB at Nepal border under Kundwa Chainpur PS in East Champaran. All three people were booked & sent to judicial custody. We're probing all angles: SP Naveen Chandra Jha (30.06) pic.twitter.com/ORIDup36ad
8 Chinese camera drones recovered at Nepal border
