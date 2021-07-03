News Live: Maharashtra Custom dept seizes 290 kg heroin worth Rs 300 crore at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust
News Live: Maharashtra Custom dept seizes 290 kg heroin worth Rs 300 crore at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust
updated: Jul 03 2021, 07:39 ist
07:37
Under 156(3) section of CrPc on the direction of the court, Uttarakhand Police registered a case against BJPJwalapur MLA Suresh Rathore under various sections (376, 504, 506) of IPC,Haridwar SSP Abudai Krishnaraj informed ANI on rape allegations against the MLA.
"My life is in danger. I have said this before. People who went to jail for extortion are creating a conspiracy against me and haveregistered a fake case against me. I appeal to the police to investigate and reveal the truth," theMLA said.
07:14
Death toll from Northwest heat wave expected to keep rising
Each day, more deaths are being linked to the heat wave that struck the Pacific Northwest this past week, with medical staff who treated people overwhelmed by temperatures well above 38 Celsiussaying the toll from the extreme weather will keep creeping up.
Hundreds of deaths were being investigated as heat related in Oregon, Washington state and British Columbia. The dangerous heat began June 25 and only began to subside in some areas on Tuesday.
07:12
Bharat Biotech has concludedfinal analysis for Covaxin efficacy as part of phase 3 clinical trials, after evaluation of 130 confirmed cases. Covaxin's efficacy is demonstrated at 77.8 per centagainst symptomatic Covid-19 patients. (ANI)
06:16
Maharashtra Custom department seizes 290 kg heroin worth Rs 300 crore at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, Navi Mumbai
Custom department has handed over the matter to Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). DRI is interrogating 2 people in this matter. Investigation is underway.
(ANI)
06:15
Djokovic grabs 75th Wimbledon win as beaten Murray asks 'Is it worth it?'
World number one Novak Djokovic clinched his 75th Wimbledon match win on Friday as Andy Murray slipped to his earliest exit since 2005, casting doubts over his future by pleading: "Is it worth it?"
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat quit late Friday night, barely four months after a controversial tenure, and amid uncertainty over his election to the state assembly within stipulated six months.
Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat resigns
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat quit late Friday night, barely four months after a controversial tenure, and amid uncertainty over his election to the state assembly within stipulated six months.
