News Live: Explosion at Maharashtra's Bharat Chemicals; injured admitted to hospital

Mithali, Mandhana script India's first win of England tour
Skipper Mithali Raj struck her third consecutive half-century as India avoided a series clean sweep, defeating England by four wickets in the rain-curtailed third and final Women's One-day International, here on Saturday.
Explosion at Maharashtra's Bharat Chemicals; injured admitted to hospital
Mithali, Mandhana script India's first win of England tour
Skipper Mithali Raj struck her third consecutive half-century as India avoided a series clean sweep, defeating England by four wickets in the rain-curtailed third and final Women's One-day International, here on Saturday.
Read more
BJP will win 2022 UP polls with a huge margin, claims Yogi Adityanath
As the BJP on Saturday claimed to have swept the elections to the posts of the district panchayat chief, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the party will win the 2022 elections with a huge margin.
Read more
Good morning readers, track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!