News Live: 4 killed as vehicle plunges into gorge in J&K's Ramban
updated: Jun 30 2021, 10:34 ist
10:34
The economic impact from the plunge in tourism since pandemic emerged could top $4 trillion, UN report says (AFP)
10:26
Rupee slips 2 paise to 74.25 against US dollar in early trade
10:02
Odisha artist gets UAE's golden visa
Mona Biswarupa Mohanty, an artist from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, has received the UAE's coveted 'golden visa' or long-term residence visa for 10 years.
The long-term cultural visa is granted to talents in the fields of arts, creative industries, literature and culture, heritage history and cognitive studies.
It enables foreigners to live, work and study in the West Asian country without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 per cent ownership of their business on the UAE's mainland. (PTI)
09:30
4 killed as vehicle plunges into gorge in J&K's Ramban
09:00
Mumbai Police found 48 live cartridges of 0.2 mm in the Goregaon Aarey area yesterday. Police seized all the live cartridges and has registered a case and started the investigation. (ANI)
08:34
Olympic champion Hanyu to return to Grand Prix in Tokyo
Twice Olympic figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu will gear up to defend his title at the Beijing Games when he begins his Grand Prix season in Tokyo in November.
Hanyu skipped last year's Grand Prix season over fears his asthma would put him at higher risk if he became infected with coronavirus. (AFP)
08:00
Goa | Students from the villages of Kodal, Satrem and Derode in Sattari taluka held a protest at the BSNL's Valpoi office yesterday over poor internet connectivity hampering online classes pic.twitter.com/WcLdFYlgmi
Canada's budget bill passes Senate, extending pandemic aid programs
Canada's Senate on Tuesday adopted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government's budget bill, the final step in extending Covid-19 supports through the summer and ahead of a likely election in the fall.
Bill C-30 passed the Senate 63-to-19 late in the evening. Trudeau's Liberals, who have a minority, last week pushed the bill through the House of Commons with the help of the opposition New Democrats and Bloc Quebecois. (Reuters)
07:21
Uttarakhand government will move Supreme Court today against High Court order to stay Char Dham pilgrimage that was supposed to begin from this Thursday
06:18
England beat Germany 2-0 to reach Euro 2020 quarterfinals
Just like in the 1966 World Cup final, England triumphed over a German team at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, winning 2-0 to reach the European Championship quarterfinals.
Nirav Modi renews appeal against extradition to India, to be heard on July 21
Wanted diamond merchant Nirav Modi on Tuesday renewed his appeal in the High Court in London against being extradited to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering in the estimated $2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case.
A man tied his widow daughter-in-law in chains, beat her up & tore off her clothes in Haldaur, a viral video shows
