News Live: Britney freed as judge dissolves 14-year-old conservatorship
News Live: Britney freed as judge dissolves 14-year-old conservatorship
updated: Nov 13 2021, 09:08 ist
Track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world!
09:06
Pakistan PM Imran Khan has said that Islamic country would "favourably" consider Taliban Govt's request for transporting wheat offered by India through the country on an "exceptional basis" for humanitarian purposes
09:06
Madhya Pradesh govt writes to Centre to rename Bhopal's Habibganj railway station after the tribal queen, Rani Kamlapati
Britney Spears is free. A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled the pop singer's life and money for nearly 14 years.
The decision capped a stunning odyssey that saw Spears publicly demand the end of the conservatorship, hire her own attorney, have her father removed from power and finally win the freedom to make her own medical, financial and personal decisions for the first time since 2008.
“As of today, the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is hereby terminated,” Judge Brenda Penny said.
Jubilation erupted outside the courthouse, with fans cheering and shouting after the decision was announced. (AP)
06:56
ED attaches properties worth Rs 18.14cr of Unitech Ltd owners
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 18.14 crore belonging to Unitech Ltd owners Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra.
The attached properties include a Multiplex in Gurugram, six commercial properties in Gurugram and Lucknow and 24 bank accounts.
These assets are in the name of M/s Enova Facility Management Services Private Limited and M/s FNM property Services Private Limited which are proxy or benami entities of Chandras, the financial probe agency said.
Pakistan PM Imran Khan has said that Islamic country would "favourably" consider Taliban Govt's request for transporting wheat offered by India through the country on an "exceptional basis" for humanitarian purposes
Madhya Pradesh govt writes to Centre to rename Bhopal's Habibganj railway station after the tribal queen, Rani Kamlapati
Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears' conservatorship
Britney Spears is free. A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled the pop singer's life and money for nearly 14 years.
The decision capped a stunning odyssey that saw Spears publicly demand the end of the conservatorship, hire her own attorney, have her father removed from power and finally win the freedom to make her own medical, financial and personal decisions for the first time since 2008.
“As of today, the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is hereby terminated,” Judge Brenda Penny said.
Jubilation erupted outside the courthouse, with fans cheering and shouting after the decision was announced. (AP)
ED attaches properties worth Rs 18.14cr of Unitech Ltd owners
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 18.14 crore belonging to Unitech Ltd owners Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra.
The attached properties include a Multiplex in Gurugram, six commercial properties in Gurugram and Lucknow and 24 bank accounts.
These assets are in the name of M/s Enova Facility Management Services Private Limited and M/s FNM property Services Private Limited which are proxy or benami entities of Chandras, the financial probe agency said.