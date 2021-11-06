News Live: Delhi's overall air quality continues to be 'severe'

Delhi's overall air quality continues to be 'severe'
Delhi's overall air quality continues to be in 'severe' category, with overall air quality index (AQI) standing at 533, according toSystem of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research.
06:52
US to convene foreign ministers on Covid-19 next week
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday he would convene a virtual meeting of foreign ministers from around the globe to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic next week, pledging to work to address global inequalities in access to vaccines.
Delhi's overall air quality continues to be in 'severe' category, with overall air quality index (AQI) standing at 533: System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research
06:28
Akali Dal would move a resolution in upcoming Punjab Assembly session on Nov 8, demanding arrest of Jagdish Tytler & other Congressmen responsible for 1984 Sikh massacre & action against Gandhi family at whose instance it was conducted: SAD chief - ANI
Akali Dal would move a resolution in upcoming Punjab Assembly session on Nov 8, demanding arrest of Jagdish Tytler & other Congressmen responsible for the 1984 Sikh massacre & action against Gandhi family at whose instance it was conducted: SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal (05.11) pic.twitter.com/tnqA5N7nN3
Delhi's overall air quality continues to be 'severe'
Delhi's overall air quality continues to be in 'severe' category, with overall air quality index (AQI) standing at 533, according toSystem of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research.
US to convene foreign ministers on Covid-19 next week
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday he would convene a virtual meeting of foreign ministers from around the globe to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic next week, pledging to work to address global inequalities in access to vaccines.
Read more
Delhi's overall air quality continues to be in 'severe' category, with overall air quality index (AQI) standing at 533: System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research
Akali Dal would move a resolution in upcoming Punjab Assembly session on Nov 8, demanding arrest of Jagdish Tytler & other Congressmen responsible for 1984 Sikh massacre & action against Gandhi family at whose instance it was conducted: SAD chief - ANI