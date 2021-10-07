News Live: At least 20 killed, over 200 injured after earthquake rocks southern Pakistan
News Live: At least 20 killed, over 200 injured after earthquake rocks southern Pakistan
updated: Oct 07 2021, 09:04 ist
08:59
The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its list of candidates for by-polls to three Lok Sabha seats in UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and 16 Assembly seats of various States to be held on October 30.
08:34
A coal shortage in India has led to soaring costs for steel producers as they compete with other industrial consumers for supply. Mills are paying more than four times the normal costs for procuring coal from e-auctions and from mines.
4,437 Bengaluru households refused to get vaccinated against Covid-19: BBMP survey
Launching a block and lane-level vaccination survey covering households of Bengaluru a few days ago, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has discovered that about 10,000 people in more than 4,400 households have refused to get jabbed.
Mumbai rave party case | One foreign national was arrested from Bandra area last night, mephedrone (MD) in commercial quantity was recovered from him, theNarcotics Control Bureau (Mumbai) has stated.
PM wishes nation on first day of Navratri
Spain end Italy's long unbeaten run to reach Nations League final
Spain ended European champions Italy's world record 37-match unbeaten run as Ferran Torres scored twice in a 2-1 win at the San Siro stadium in an entertaining Nations League semi-final on Wednesday.
At least 20 killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan
At least 20 people were killed and more than 200 injured when an earthquake struck southernPakistan, Disaster Management Authority Director General Naseer Nasir said on Thursday.
