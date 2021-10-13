News Live: NCSC team to visit Rajasthan to look into alleged rise in incidents of atrocities against SCs
News Live: NCSC team to visit Rajasthan to look into alleged rise in incidents of atrocities against SCs
updated: Oct 13 2021, 07:55 ist
Track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!
07:52
Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in around 20 motorcycles parked at a residential society in Nehru Nagar, Kurla earlier this morning. All the motorcycles were gutted in the fire that was later doused by the fire department's personnel. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/bGBXV2rkzE
National Commission for Scheduled Castes team to visit Rajasthan to look into alleged rise in incidents of atrocities against SCs
(PTI)
07:29
Sustainable development will only be achieved by collective efforts: India at UNGA
(ANI)
07:28
WHO to announce new team to study coronavirus origins
The position is unpaid. The world’s scientists and internet sleuths will scrutinize every move. Completing the first assignment with the available tools, and to everyone’s satisfaction, will be nearly impossible.
Delhi witnesses sudden surge in dengue cases
National Commission for Scheduled Castes team to visit Rajasthan to look into alleged rise in incidents of atrocities against SCs
(PTI)
Sustainable development will only be achieved by collective efforts: India at UNGA
(ANI)
WHO to announce new team to study coronavirus origins
The position is unpaid. The world’s scientists and internet sleuths will scrutinize every move. Completing the first assignment with the available tools, and to everyone’s satisfaction, will be nearly impossible.
Read more
No power cuts, but Karnataka needs more coal: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday allayed fears of a power cut, but conceded that the state desperately needs additional coal supplies to stay clear of drastic measures.
Read more
Good morning readers, track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!