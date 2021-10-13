News Live: NCSC team to visit Rajasthan to look into alleged rise in incidents of atrocities against SCs

  • updated: Oct 13 2021, 07:55 ist
  • 07:52
  • 07:40

    Delhi witnesses sudden surge in dengue cases

  • 07:31

    National Commission for Scheduled Castes team to visit Rajasthan to look into alleged rise in incidents of atrocities against SCs

    (PTI)

  • 07:29

    Sustainable development will only be achieved by collective efforts: India at UNGA

    (ANI)

  • 07:28

    WHO to announce new team to study coronavirus origins

    The position is unpaid. The world’s scientists and internet sleuths will scrutinize every move. Completing the first assignment with the available tools, and to everyone’s satisfaction, will be nearly impossible.

  • 07:28

    No power cuts, but Karnataka needs more coal: CM Bommai

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday allayed fears of a power cut, but conceded that the state desperately needs additional coal supplies to stay clear of drastic measures.

  • 07:27

