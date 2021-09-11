News Live: Parts of Delhi, NCR to face thunderstorm, says IMD

Twitch is suing two users in US federal court, accusing them of orchestrating 'hate raids' spewing abuse at video game play streamers who are not white or straight.
The Amazon-owned platform is seeking unspecified cash damages from the pair, identified in the lawsuit as a Netherlands resident behind the account CruzzControl and a Vienna resident with a CreatineOverdose account.
In about August of this year, CruzzControl and CreatineOverdose "began coordinating attacks on Twitch's streamers by raiding their channels and spamming those communities with hate," Twitch said in the lawsuit filed Thursday in San Francisco. (AFP)
An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit 31 km WSW of Joshimath, Uttarakhand at 05:58 amtoday, according toNational Center for Seismology.
Thunderstorm to occur in parts of Delhi, NCR
Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula) during next 2 hours (issued at 03:55 IST): IMD (ANI)
Israel captures two of six Palestinian jail breakers
Two of six Palestinian inmates who escaped from a high security prison in Israel this week in one of the most spectacular breakouts in the country's history were captured Friday, Israeli police said.
"Police in the northern zone captured two escaped prisoners a short while ago... in the city of Nazareth," they said in a statement. (AFP)
US climate envoy Kerry to travel to John India on Sunday
USSpecial Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to India from Sept. 12-14 "to discuss efforts to raise global climate ambition and speed India's clean energy transition," the State Department said on Friday.
US Open: Medvedev moves to final as Djokovic eyes record-breaking Slam
Second-ranked Daniil Medvedev advanced to the US Open final by defeating Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime on Saturday, putting the Russian into the Grand Slam path of history-chasing Novak Djokovic.
