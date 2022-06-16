News Live: Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting on Thursday

  • updated: Jun 16 2022, 07:50 ist
  • 07:49

    Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting Thursday

    Elon Musk is expected to reiterate his desire to own Twitter Inc when he speaks to the social-media company's employees on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

  • 07:45

    Centre keen on ensuring welfare of Kashmiri Pandits, several measures have been taken for their rehabilitation in valley: Union minister Nisith Pramanik