News Live: Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting on Thursday
updated: Jun 16 2022, 07:50 ist
07:49
Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting Thursday
Elon Musk is expected to reiterate his desire to own Twitter Inc when he speaks to the social-media company's employees on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
07:45
Centre keen on ensuring welfare of Kashmiri Pandits, several measures have been taken for their rehabilitation in valley: Union minister Nisith Pramanik
Centre keen on ensuring welfare of Kashmiri Pandits, several measures have been taken for their rehabilitation in valley: Union minister Nisith Pramanik