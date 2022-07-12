News Live: 7 accused in the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal to be produced in NIA court today
updated: Jul 12 2022, 09:44 ist
09:42
7 accused in the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur to be produced in designated NIA court in Jaipur today
08:55
Biden administration tells hospitals that they “must” provide abortion services if the mother's life is at risk, says federal law on emergency treatment guidelines preempts state laws in jurisdictions that now ban the procedure
08:54
Encounter has started at Reban area of Shopian. Police and Army on the job
J&K | Visuals deterred by unspecified time of the encounter that broke out last night in Reban area of Shopian. Police and army on the job. Details awaited pic.twitter.com/Dqq7MFeHPI
India encourages talks between Russia, Ukraine at UNSC
We support all efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the people of Ukraine especially encouraging talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation: Pratik Mathur, Counsellor, at UNSC
08:01
BTS lands a three project deal with Disney+
08:00
India expresses concern over situation in Ukraine at UNSC
India remains deeply concerned about the situation in Ukraine. The conflict has resulted in the loss of lives & countless miseries for its people, particularly for women, children & the elderly: Pratik Mathur, Counsellor, at UNSC
