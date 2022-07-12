News Live: 7 accused in the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal to be produced in NIA court today

  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 09:44 ist
  • 09:42

    7 accused in the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur to be produced in designated NIA court in Jaipur today

  • 08:55

    Biden administration tells hospitals that they “must” provide abortion services if the mother's life is at risk, says federal law on emergency treatment guidelines preempts state laws in jurisdictions that now ban the procedure

  • 08:54

    Encounter has started at Reban area of Shopian. Police and Army on the job

  • 08:54

    Bomb hurled at RSS office in Payyannur, Kannur district.

  • 08:02

    India encourages talks between Russia, Ukraine at UNSC

    We support all efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the people of Ukraine especially encouraging talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation: Pratik Mathur, Counsellor, at UNSC

  • 08:01

    BTS lands a three project deal with Disney+

  • 08:00

    India expresses concern over situation in Ukraine at UNSC

    India remains deeply concerned about the situation in Ukraine. The conflict has resulted in the loss of lives & countless miseries for its people, particularly for women, children & the elderly: Pratik Mathur, Counsellor, at UNSC