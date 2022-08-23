News Live: Indian Army foils infiltration bid at LoC in J&K's Naushera
News Live: Indian Army foils infiltration bid at LoC in J&K's Naushera
updated: Aug 23 2022, 08:43 ist
Track latest news from India and across the world, only with DH!
08:15
08:13
Sania Mirza pulls out of upcoming US Open due to injury.
08:10
Indian Army foils infiltration bid at LoC in J&K's Naushera
Indian Army foiled an Infiltration attempt at LoC in Naushera Sector late last night. More details are awaited: PRO Defence Jammu
07:51
I want to change UK-India relationship to make it more two-way, says Rishi Sunak.
07:17
Shanghai reports 3 new local asymptomatic Covid cases, 1 symptomatic for Aug 22
Shanghai reported three new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Aug. 22, the same as a day earlier, and one local symptomatic case, also the same as a day earlier, the city government said on Tuesday.
No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, the same as the day before.
Shanghai recorded no Covid-19-related deaths for Aug. 22, unchanged from a day earlier. - Reuters.
07:15
Bolsonaro says he will respect Brazil election result if 'clean, transparent'
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday he would respect the result of an October election regardless of the result, as long as the voting is "clean and transparent."
In an interview with TV Globo's Jornal Nacional, a nightly newscast with the largest audience in Brazil, the far-right politician insisted without evidence there had been fraud in past Brazilian elections. - Reuters.
07:14
ED summons witness in Patra Chawl land scam case
Patra Chawl land case | ED has today summoned Swapna Patkar, a witness in the case, for interrogation.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is in judicial custody till 5th September in the matter.
Sania Mirza pulls out of upcoming US Open due to injury.
Indian Army foils infiltration bid at LoC in J&K's Naushera
Indian Army foiled an Infiltration attempt at LoC in Naushera Sector late last night. More details are awaited: PRO Defence Jammu
I want to change UK-India relationship to make it more two-way, says Rishi Sunak.
Shanghai reports 3 new local asymptomatic Covid cases, 1 symptomatic for Aug 22
Shanghai reported three new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Aug. 22, the same as a day earlier, and one local symptomatic case, also the same as a day earlier, the city government said on Tuesday.
No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, the same as the day before.
Shanghai recorded no Covid-19-related deaths for Aug. 22, unchanged from a day earlier. - Reuters.
Bolsonaro says he will respect Brazil election result if 'clean, transparent'
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday he would respect the result of an October election regardless of the result, as long as the voting is "clean and transparent."
In an interview with TV Globo's Jornal Nacional, a nightly newscast with the largest audience in Brazil, the far-right politician insisted without evidence there had been fraud in past Brazilian elections. - Reuters.
ED summons witness in Patra Chawl land scam case