News Live: BJP leader's body found hanging in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua
updated: Aug 24 2022, 07:03 ist
07:02
New Zealand, Canada sign indigenous collaboration agreement
The New Zealand government said on Wednesday it had signed a indigenous collaboration arrangement with Canada to improve outcomes for indigenous peoples and enhance relationships between indigenous people in the two countries.
It added the purpose of the arrangement is to promote and facilitate the economic, social, cultural and environmental advancements of indigenous peoples through relationship development, improved knowledge sharing and stronger collaboration.
"This underpins a shared objective of creating and sustaining better outcomes for Indigenous peoples," said Minister for Maori Development Willie Jackson in a statement. - Reuters.
07:00
BJP leader's body found hanging in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua
J&K | BJP leader Som Raj's body found hanging from a tree in Kathua
A hanging incident occurred in Hiranagar. SIT constituted, along with a 4-member board of doctors for post-mortem. FIR to be filed; probe underway; we'll look into the cause of death: SSP Kathua RC Kotwal (23.8) pic.twitter.com/Qc3UmoN1DF
The dugong, a gentle marine mammal that has frequented China's southern waters for hundreds of years, has become functionally extinct in the country, a new study said on Wednesday.
Research by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) and the Chinese Academy of Sciences said fishing, ship strikes and human-caused habitat loss have seen the number of dugongs in Chinese waters decrease rapidly from the 1970s onwards.
With no evidence of their presence in China since 2008, the research shows that "this is the first functional extinction of a large mammal in China's coastal waters," the report said. - Reuters.
Dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters
