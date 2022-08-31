News Live: Former BJP leader, who headed the Beti Bachao campaign, arrested for torturing maid

  • updated: Aug 31 2022, 09:13 ist
  • 09:12

    BJP MLC H Vishwanath hits out at seer accused of raping minor girls, those supporting him

  • 09:09

    Jharkhand | Ranchi police arrested Seema Patra, suspended BJP leader and wife of ex-IAS officer for torturing her maid. The case was registered at Argora police station: Ranchi police

  • 09:08

    Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde offers prayers to Ganpati at his residence

  • 09:07

    Ganeshutsav festivities in Tamil Nadu

  • 09:06

    Ganesh Chaturthi: Police say situation in Dharwad peaceful

  • 07:57

    Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, passes away at 91

    Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday at the age of 91.

  • 07:56

    Crimes against women up by 15%,shows NCRB data

    With as many 1,36,234 cases registered across the country, FIRs of cruelty by husbands or relatives formed the largest chunk of cases of crimes against women in 2021, data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed. The rate of crime against women rose a whopping 15 per cent in one year: from 56.5 per cent in 2020 to 64.5 per cent in 2021.

  • 07:55

    NASA to try Moon test flight again on Saturday

    NASA will try again Saturday to launch its new moon rocket on a test flight, after engine trouble halted the first countdown this week.

