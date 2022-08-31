News Live: Former BJP leader, who headed the Beti Bachao campaign, arrested for torturing maid
updated: Aug 31 2022, 09:13 ist
BJP MLC H Vishwanath hits out at seer accused of raping minor girls, those supporting him
I will write a detailed letter with all inputs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking protection of minor girls: Karnataka BJP MLC H Vishwanath on sexual assault allegations against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Sri Murugha Mutt (30.08)
Ganesh Chaturthi: Police say situation in Dharwad peaceful
Karnataka | Situation in Dharwad is totally peaceful, with elaborate arrangements made regarding the Ganesh festival. We have deployed 1 RAF company along with other security personnel: Labhu Ram, CP Hubballi-Dharwad https://t.co/4KPUFQR3MHpic.twitter.com/7RP1s9xSH6
With as many 1,36,234 cases registered across the country, FIRs of cruelty by husbands or relatives formed the largest chunk of cases of crimes against women in 2021, data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed. The rate of crime against women rose a whopping 15 per cent in one year: from 56.5 per cent in 2020 to 64.5 per cent in 2021.
Jharkhand | Ranchi police arrested Seema Patra, suspended BJP leader and wife of ex-IAS officer for torturing her maid. The case was registered at Argora police station: Ranchi police
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde offers prayers to Ganpati at his residence
Ganeshutsav festivities in Tamil Nadu
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, passes away at 91
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday at the age of 91.
Crimes against women up by 15%,shows NCRB data
NASA to try Moon test flight again on Saturday
NASA will try again Saturday to launch its new moon rocket on a test flight, after engine trouble halted the first countdown this week.
