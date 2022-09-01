News Live: UN releases damning report on human rights abuses against Uyghurs in China

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal are scheduled to visit the United States this month for various multilateral and bilateral meetings as New Delhi accelerates its engagement with the world post-Ukraine war.
Jaishankar would primarily travel to New York to attend and address the annual General Assembly session of the United Nations. On its sidelines, he will be holding a series of bilateral meetings, the details of which are still being worked out.(PTI)
07:55
Sections of POCSO Act added in Dumka girl death case
Dumka girl death case | Jharkhand: Sections of POCSO Act added in the case: Dumka police
Earlier, the deceased's age was mentioned as 19 yrs in her recorded statement by the police which was later corrected to 15 yrs
UN releases damning report on human rights abuses against Uyghurs in China
The United Nations released a bombshell report into serious human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region late Wednesday, saying torture allegations were credible and citing possible crimes against humanity.
IAEA team plans Ukraine nuclear plant visit on Thursday
An international team of nuclear experts on Wednesday approached the combat zone in Russia’s war on Ukraine, preparing to cross over the front lines Thursday to inspect the imperiled, Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, in one of the most complex and perilous missions of its kind ever attempted.
Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal to visit US in September
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal are scheduled to visit the United States this month for various multilateral and bilateral meetings as New Delhi accelerates its engagement with the world post-Ukraine war.
Jaishankar would primarily travel to New York to attend and address the annual General Assembly session of the United Nations. On its sidelines, he will be holding a series of bilateral meetings, the details of which are still being worked out.(PTI)
Sections of POCSO Act added in Dumka girl death case
UN releases damning report on human rights abuses against Uyghurs in China
The United Nations released a bombshell report into serious human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region late Wednesday, saying torture allegations were credible and citing possible crimes against humanity.
Read more
IAEA team plans Ukraine nuclear plant visit on Thursday
An international team of nuclear experts on Wednesday approached the combat zone in Russia’s war on Ukraine, preparing to cross over the front lines Thursday to inspect the imperiled, Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, in one of the most complex and perilous missions of its kind ever attempted.
Read more
Global monkeypox cases cross 50,000 mark: WHO
More than 50,000 monkeypox cases have been recorded in the global outbreak, WHO figures showed Wednesday, though transmission is slowing in the virus hotspots of Europe and the United States.
Read more