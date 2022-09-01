News Live: UN releases damning report on human rights abuses against Uyghurs in China

  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 07:59 ist
  • 07:59

  • 07:57

    Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal to visit US in September

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal are scheduled to visit the United States this month for various multilateral and bilateral meetings as New Delhi accelerates its engagement with the world post-Ukraine war.

    Jaishankar would primarily travel to New York to attend and address the annual General Assembly session of the United Nations. On its sidelines, he will be holding a series of bilateral meetings, the details of which are still being worked out.(PTI)

  • 07:55

    Sections of POCSO Act added in Dumka girl death case

  • 07:46

    UN releases damning report on human rights abuses against Uyghurs in China

    The United Nations released a bombshell report into serious human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region late Wednesday, saying torture allegations were credible and citing possible crimes against humanity.

    Read more

  • 07:45

    IAEA team plans Ukraine nuclear plant visit on Thursday

    An international team of nuclear experts on Wednesday approached the combat zone in Russia’s war on Ukraine, preparing to cross over the front lines Thursday to inspect the imperiled, Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, in one of the most complex and perilous missions of its kind ever attempted.

    Read more

  • 07:44

    Global monkeypox cases cross 50,000 mark: WHO

    More than 50,000 monkeypox cases have been recorded in the global outbreak, WHO figures showed Wednesday, though transmission is slowing in the virus hotspots of Europe and the United States.

    Read more