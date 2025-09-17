Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court asks CAQM, CPCB, state boards to come out with plan to deal with air pollution in 3 weeks

It, however, granted six months for filling up promotional posts in state pollution control boards, CAQM and CPCB.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 09:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2025, 09:00 IST
India NewsAir PollutionSupreme CourtCPCBpollution control board

Follow us on :

Follow Us