Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Without satisfying stipulations, defaulting borrowers can't claim entitled to bank's one time settlement scheme: Supreme Court

The court noted though non payment of up-front amount was not mentioned in rejection letter by the bank, it was fundamental to the case and struck at the heart of the matter.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 08:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2025, 08:58 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us