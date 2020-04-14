Lockdown: RPF, IRCTC, NGOs serving food to needy people

Lockdown: RPF, IRCTC, NGOs serving food to needy people

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 14 2020, 18:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 18:43 ist
RPF personnel distribute food among needy people at New Delhi Railway Station during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. PTI

The RPF, IRCTC and NGOs are preparing food daily and distributing these to the needy people at different locations in West Bengal and neighbouring Jharkhand in the wake of the lockdown over the novel coronavirus spread, an official said here on Tuesday.

As part of the service for the poor and needy people that began since the lockdown commenced three weeks ago, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) distributed cooked lunch at locations in and around Kolkata and far-off places in the districts, the Eastern Railway official said.

In the city, lunch was distributed at the ER headquarter area at Fairlie Place, at Howrah, Sealdah, Bidhannagar, Park Circus and Ballygunge and in the districts at Ranaghat, Nabadwip Dham, Seoraphuli, Nalhati, Malda, Asansol and Sitarampur.

Food was also distributed among the needy at Dumka, Madhupur and Jasidih in Jharkhand, the official said.

Around 2,969 persons were fed on Tuesday, of which 1,844 persons were given food prepared by RPF and NGOs and 1,125 persons were given lunch from food prepared by the IRCTC, the official added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
RPF
IRCTC
Food
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Hockey India postpones all national championships

Hockey India postpones all national championships

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

 