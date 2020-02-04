Lok Sabha adjourns till noon amid uproar over Mahatma Gandhi issue

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon on Tuesday following uproar by Opposition members over BJP leader Anant Hegde's controversial remarks on Mahatma Gandhi. Mostly members from the Congress, DMK and NCP sought to raise the issue of Hegde's remarks but Speaker Om Birla did not allow them.

The House also observed silence as a mark of respect for the departed souls, including Sultan of Oman Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said. Soon after the House condoled the death of former members, protests began. Some Congress members displayed placards saying 'BJP Party Godse Party' and 'Mahatma Gandhi, Amar Rahe'. Amid the uproar, the Speaker adjourned proceedings till noon.

At an event in Bengaluru recently, Hegde had said that freedom fighters, who did not sacrifice anything, made the country believe that it attained Independence through 'Upavas Satyagrah', Gandhi's preferred mode of agitation, and became Mahapurush (great person). The former MP had said, "There were two types of freedom fighters, one which believed in Shastra (arms) and another in Shaastra (intellectual motivators).