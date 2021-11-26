Overdue for perpetrators to face justice: US on 26/11

Long overdue for perpetrators to face justice, says Blinken on 26/11 attacks

Anirban Bhaumik
  Nov 26 2021
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 21:40 ist
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Credit: Reuters Photo

The United States on Friday cautiously avoided referring to the role of the state and non-state actors of Pakistan in orchestrating the November 26 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, even as it joined India in remembering the victims of the carnage on its 13th anniversary.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, noted that it was long overdue for the perpetrators of the 26/11 terror attacks to face justice. He, however, avoided directly blaming the Pakistan Government for the lack of progress in the trial of the masterminds of the attacks.

“Thirteen years have passed since the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai On today’s anniversary, we remember the victims, including six Americans, and the resiliency of Mumbaikars,” Blinken posted on Twitter. “It is long overdue for the perpetrators to face justice.”

Paying homage to the victims of the 26/11 attacks, Patricia A Lacina, Chargé d’Affaires of the American Embassy in New Delhi, also said that the US continued to stand side-by-side with the people of India. 

