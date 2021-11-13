Look at this issue beyond politics: Supreme Court pulls up Centre over Delhi air pollution

The Supreme Court on Saturday asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take immediate emergency measures in view of the severe air pollution in the National Capital Region.

If needed, the government can declare a two-day lockdown to bring down pollution levels, which has been caused by stubble burning, vehicles, firecrackers, industries, dust etc, the top court said.

The court asked the Centre and the Delhi government to inform it on Monday about the measures undertaken to tackle the extremely grim air situation in the capital. "The situation is very bad…. (even) in house we are wearing masks," a three-judge special bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana said.

“How to control air pollution in Delhi? (Should we impose) two days lockdown or what? How will people live in Delhi?" the bench, also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, asked.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for his part, apprised the court on steps taken by the air quality management commission to abate air pollution in NCR and adjoining areas, which included steps taken to address agricultural stubble burning.

Hearing a 2020 plea by minor boy, Aditya Dubey, the bench, however, said instead of blaming the farmers, all state governments and the Centre should come together to address the air pollution issue. The court noted that stubble burning by farmers is only responsible for 25 per cent of the pollution, and the remaining 75 per cent pollution was from firecracker burning, vehicular pollution, dust etc.

“Where is the effective mechanism to control firecrackers, vehicular pollution?" the bench asked.

Mehta claimed both the Centre and the state governments of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are working together to address the issue. "We have nothing to do with governments. We need a solution. We need two-three days short-term plans to control pollution,” the bench suggested.

The bench also told the Delhi government, represented by senior advocate Rahul Mehra, that it has opened schools exposing young students to toxic airs. The court cited AIIMS director's remark that it is triple whammy – pollution, Covid, and dengue.

