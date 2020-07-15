Lupin plant in Gujarat closed after some workers test positive for coronavirus

One of the plants of drugmaker Lupin Limited in Bharuch district of Gujarat has been closed after at least eight employees tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday.

The plant is located at Ankleshwar.

"Results of samples of others are awaited. The plant was closed on July 12 when first cases were reported," Bharuch Collector M D Modia confirmed.

Tuberculosis drugs are manufactured at this plant, Modia informed.

It employs around 200 employees and all of them are being tested for the viral infection, he said.

The company proactively shut down plant number 7 located in Ankleshwar to carry out sanitisation after positive cases were found, said a health department official.

Lupin, an Indian pharmaceutical multinational, has nine plants at Ankleshwar where intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients are manufactured.

It serves key markets of Italy, China, Canada as well as the domestic market, as per the company's website.