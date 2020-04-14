Madhya Pradesh: Cop shoots at self on duty; injured

40-year-old police constable was injured on Tuesday when he shot at himself from his service revolver in Neelbad area near here in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The constable, identified as Chetan Singh Thakur, shot himself in one of his shoulders in afternoon while on duty, a police officer said.

The immediate trigger behind Thakur, posted in Ratiband police station, turning the weapon on himself is under investigation.

Video of the incident hasa gone viral on social media.

The constable was shifted to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment.