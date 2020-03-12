Madhya Pradesh govt crisis Live: 22 Cong MLAs being held captive, says Kamal Nath

CM Kamal Nath reaches Raj Bhavan in Bhopal to meet Governor Lalji Tandon. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati, on Thursday, issued notices to 22 Congress MLAs who have resigned, asking them to appear before him by Friday. Earlier today, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met Defence Minister and party leader Rajnath Singh at his residence in Delhi. Stay tuned for more updates.