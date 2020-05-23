Madhya Pradesh govt warns of coronavirus peak in June

MP govt warns of coronavirus peak in June

Even as the COVID-19 has engulfed entire Madhya Pradesh, the state government has warned people to brace up for steep spike in pandemic cases which have already touched 6,170 till Saturday morning in the state.

The death toll due to the pandemic, which has spread to 50 out of 52 districts, has gone up to 272. Indore accounts for 2,850 followed by 1,206 in Bhopal and 504 cases in Ujjain. Number of active cases is 2,809 while 3,089 patients have recovered and discharged.  

State chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bais said coronavirus cases are likely to jump further by mid June, so the administration has to augment its preparedness at war footing.

In a meeting with top health department officials, the chief secretary informed that number of beds in hospitals is being increased up to one lakh and 18 lakh disposable bed-sheets are being purchased. A special fund has been created from mining revenue to buy PPE, masks, oxygen cylinders and other necessary equipment to combat the growing danger of the pandemic. 

 

