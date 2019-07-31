Maha Cong chief meets Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat called on NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday to discuss preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The visit comes on a day when three MLAs from the NCP and one from the Congress joined the ruling BJP.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Thorat said, "Pawar saheb is a senior leader of the alliance and we discussed election preparation."

Replying to a question whether the MNS would join the Congress-NCP alliance, he said the issue was not discussed during the meeting.

Thorat refused to elaborate on the seat-sharing formula for the state polls.