Maharashtra CM lauds Bose on birth anniversary

Maharashtra CM pays tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on birth anniversary

State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said Netaji's heroic acts are always an inspiration to Indians

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 23 2021, 13:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2021, 13:19 ist
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday paid homage to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary.

Thackeray paid floral tributes to the founder of the Indian National Army at 'Matoshree', his private residence in suburban Bandra here.

State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said Netaji's heroic acts are always an inspiration to Indians.

"Gandhiji's and Bose's ideals for freedom were two sides of the same coin," he said in a statement.

The central government has decided to observe January 23 as "Parakram Diwas" to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bose, who was born on this day in 1897. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uddhav Thackeray
Subhash Chandra Bose

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Farmers' tractor rally to go ahead on R-Day

DH Toon | Farmers' tractor rally to go ahead on R-Day

Eight unusual places being used as vaccination centres

Eight unusual places being used as vaccination centres

Does gender budgeting really work?

Does gender budgeting really work?

Sarang, Surya Kiran set to thrill Aero India spectators

Sarang, Surya Kiran set to thrill Aero India spectators

Who is the young Black poet at US inaugural reading?

Who is the young Black poet at US inaugural reading?

Rare gold coin sells for $9.36 million at Texas auction

Rare gold coin sells for $9.36 million at Texas auction

 