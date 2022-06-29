Maharashtra: SC gives go ahead to floor test tomorrow

Maharashtra crisis: SC gives go ahead to floor test on June 30

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 29 2022, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2022, 21:38 ist

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will have to face a floor test in the Assembly scheduled on Thursday.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala refused to interfere with Governor's direction to the MVA government to prove its majority in the Assembly on June 30.

"We are not staying the floor test. We are issuing notice... you can file counter," it said.

Maharashtra
MVA
Uddhav Thackeray
SC
floor test
Assembly
India News

