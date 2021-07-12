Maharashtra forms dedicated Covid-19 task force for industries

With the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic expected to wreak havoc, the Maharashtra government has decided to set up a dedicated task force on industries, the third such high-level advisory group.

The announcement was made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at a meeting of Indian industry leaders called to discuss arrangements to ensure that the economy keeps rolling even if the state had to come out with restrictions.

“Maharashtra has set an example to the whole country when industries continued to operate without hindrance even during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Thackeray said.

The task force on industries would be the third one – after the state-level task force on Covid-19 and state-level paediatric task force.

The new Task Force for Industry would be monitored directly by the CMO to ensure that the state's economic cycle and industrial production continues unhindered even during the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

According to the chief minister, the state was fully geared to combat the potential ‘third wave’ with oxygen production and stocks, planning mass vaccination of industrial workers, continuing the economic cycle despite tightening of restrictions, arrangements for temporary field accommodation for the employees in the company premises, and other measures.

It may be recalled, last week, the government has asked industries to set up “field residences” in industrial areas and hubs so that productivity is not affected during the third wave.

