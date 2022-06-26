Maharashtra Governor Koshyari writes to Home Secy, asks central forces to be 'kept ready'

Amid the political crisis and developing security scenario, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla regarding the security of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and asked for adequate provision of central security forces to be made and kept ready, in case required, to address the situation.

Koshyari said in the letter that he has received a representation of 38 Shiv Sena MLAs, two MLAs of Prahar Janshakti Party and 7 independents that their police security of their families has been illegally and unlawfully withdrawn.

According to him, they have also raised serious concerns about the safety of their homes and families in context of the provocative and threatening statements being made by certain political leaders.

Earlier in the day, he also wrote to Director General of Police Rajnish Seth to ensure the security of the MLAs and families.

The Governor further wrote: “I have already issued directions to the state police to provide adequate protection to the MLAs, their families and homes on an immediate basis. Despite this the offices and homes of some of the MLAs have been vandalised with police being a mute spectator.

“It is accordingly requested that adequate provisions of central security forces be made and kept ready, in case required, to address the situation,” the Governor told the Centre.