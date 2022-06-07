Maharashtra police summon Nupur Sharma over Prophet row

Maharashtra police summon Nupur Sharma over derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed

An FIR had been registered against Sharma by the Mumbra police in Thane district of Maharashtra following her remarks

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 07 2022, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2022, 16:31 ist
Nupur Sharma. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra Police on Tuesday asked suspended BJP functionary Nupur Sharma to appear before them on June 22 to record her statement in connection with her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed, an official said.

An FIR had been registered against Sharma by the Mumbra police in Thane district of Maharashtra following her remarks, he said.

Accordingly, Sharma has been summoned by the Mumbra police to record her statement before the investigating officer on June 22, the official said. 

Prophet Mohammed
Maharashtra
India News

