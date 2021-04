Maharashtra on Friday recorded 47,827 new Covid-19 cases, the highest daily count since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The new figure took the state tally of positive cases to 29,04,076, a Health Department statement said.

As many as 202 coronavirus patients died in the state on Saturday, taking the death toll to 55379, it said.