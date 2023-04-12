Mahindra & Mahindra former chairman Keshub Mahindra passes away

M&M former chairman Keshub Mahindra passes away

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 12 2023, 10:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 10:59 ist
Keshub Mahindra. Credit: Official Website/https://www.mahindra.com/keshub-mahindra

Keshub Mahindra, chairman emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra, has passed away at the age of 99, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe) chairman Pawan K Goenka confirmed on Twitter.

Mahindra joined his father’s company, which started by manufacturing and selling utility vehicles, in 1947. He was chairman of the Mumbai-listed conglomerate from 1963 to 2012. On his retirement, he named nephew Anand Mahindra his successor.

Keshub, a graduate of Wharton, University of Pennsylvania, has been credited for transforming the company from an assembler of Willys Jeeps in India to a diversified conglomerate.

He was a well-known philanthropist who redefined good corporate governance in India.

He was appointed by the Government of India to serve on many Committees including the Sachar Commission on Company Law & MRTP and the Central Advisory Council of Industries.

In 1987, he was awarded the Chevalier de l'Ordre National de la Legion d'honneur by the French Government. From 2004 to 2010, Mahindra was a Member of the Prime Minister’s Council on Trade & Industry, New Delhi.

