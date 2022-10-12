Maiden Pharma told to stop production of cough syrups

Maiden Pharmaceuticals told to stop production of cough syrups

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij says 12 flaws were found in products from joint inspection conducted by Central and Haryana drug depts

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 12 2022, 10:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2022, 11:35 ist
Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited factory in Sonepat district. Credit: Reuters Photo

A week after the World Health Organization (WHO) flagged cough syrups produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, the Haryana government halted the company's production of the medicine.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that 12 flaws were discovered in the products from a joint inspection conducted by Central and Haryana state drug departments.

In a five-page note, Haryana drug officials said the firm did not have quality testing of raw materials used in the manufacturing of the cough syrups, according to a Moneycontrol report

Also Read: Gambia police link child deaths to cough syrup imported by US firm

The state drugs controller also issued a show cause notice to Maiden Pharmaceuticals for quality testing violations at its factory.

"Your reply to this show cause notice must reach this office within seven days of the receipt of this notice, failing which ex-parte action shall be liable to be taken against you as per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 & Rules, 1945," said the notice issued by Manmohan Taneja, State Drugs Controller Cum Licensing Authority, Food & Drugs Administration, Haryana.

Authorities said last week that they were testing the company's cough syrup samples meant for export, following the WHO alert. Maiden Pharmaceuticals is under fire for the manufacture of cough syrups that were purportedly contaminated and the consumption of which allegedly led to the deaths of more than 60 children in The Gambia, West Africa.

Also Read: Gambia deaths: 4 states had red-flagged Maiden Pharma

The four cough syrups under investigation are Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said last week that the UN agency was working with India's drug regulator to investigate 66 deaths from acute kidney injuries.
 

