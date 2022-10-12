Maiden Pharmaceuticals told to stop production of cough syrups

A week after the World Health Organization (WHO) flagged cough syrups produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, the Haryana government halted the company's production of the medicine.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that 12 flaws were discovered in the products from a joint inspection conducted by Central and Haryana state drug departments.

In a five-page note, Haryana drug officials said the firm did not have quality testing of raw materials used in the manufacturing of the cough syrups, according to a Moneycontrol report.

The state drugs controller also issued a show cause notice to Maiden Pharmaceuticals for quality testing violations at its factory.

"Your reply to this show cause notice must reach this office within seven days of the receipt of this notice, failing which ex-parte action shall be liable to be taken against you as per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 & Rules, 1945," said the notice issued by Manmohan Taneja, State Drugs Controller Cum Licensing Authority, Food & Drugs Administration, Haryana.

Authorities said last week that they were testing the company's cough syrup samples meant for export, following the WHO alert. Maiden Pharmaceuticals is under fire for the manufacture of cough syrups that were purportedly contaminated and the consumption of which allegedly led to the deaths of more than 60 children in The Gambia, West Africa.

The four cough syrups under investigation are Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said last week that the UN agency was working with India's drug regulator to investigate 66 deaths from acute kidney injuries.

