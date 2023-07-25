Kharge's mic turned off in RS, I.N.D.I.A walks out

Mallikarjun Kharge's microphone switched off in Rajya Sabha, I.N.D.I.A parties walk out in protest

The remarks from the opposition leaders came after the microphone of Kharge was switched off that led to the walkout by the Opposition MPs from the Rajya Sabha.

IANS
IANS,
  • Jul 25 2023, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 21:18 ist
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress on Tuesday alleged that the mic of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge was switched off and he was prevented from speaking when he was demanding a detailed statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue in Parliament.

“In the Rajya Sabha this afternoon, BJP MPs prevented Leader of the Opposition, Khargeji from speaking and raising INDIA’s demand for PM’s statement in the House on Manipur and a discussion thereafter,” Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

“Repeated obstruction at the instigation of none other than the Leader of the House himself and the insistence to pass Bills in the din led to a walkout by all I.N.D.I.A MPs for the rest of the day,” alleged Ramesh.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brian in a tweet said, “This happened in Rajya Sabha today. The microphone of the Leader of Opposition was switched off. Every INDIA party walked out in protest of Parliament Deep Dark chamber.”

 

The remarks from the opposition leaders came after the microphone of Kharge was switched off that led to the walkout by the Opposition MPs from the Rajya Sabha.

The Congress and the other opposition party leaders have been demanding a detailed discussion on Manipur violence and also a statement by the Prime Minister on the issue in the northeastern state.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajya Sabha
Mallikarjun Kharge
I.N.D.I.A
Indian Politics
Opposition
Manipur
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tigress sighted with 3 cubs in boost to big cat tally

Tigress sighted with 3 cubs in boost to big cat tally

PM wishes Murmu on completing 1st year as President

PM wishes Murmu on completing 1st year as President

IIT-Kharagpur updates curricula in line with NEP 2020

IIT-Kharagpur updates curricula in line with NEP 2020

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

 