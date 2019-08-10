Mamata crticises Haryana CM for his Kashmir remark

Without naming Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday criticised him for his remark on Kashmiri girls. Mamata, in a tweet earlier in the day, stated that those holding high offices should not make insensitive comments on Jammu and Kashmir.

Mamata also said that such comments were not only painful for the people of Jammu and Kashmir but also for the nation.

“We, and more so people holding high public office must restrain ourselves from making insensitive comments about the beloved people of Jammu and Kashmir. These are hurtful not only for J&K but the entire nation,” tweeted Mamata.

Earlier in the day, Khattar, while expressing concern over the low sex ratio in Haryana, said that now that Kashmir is open, people from Haryana can get brides from there. He was apparently referring to the abrogation of Article 370.