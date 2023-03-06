Man booked for smoking in Air India Kolkata-Delhi flight

Man booked for smoking in AI's Kolkata-Delhi flight

The incident was reported on March 4 and the passenger was identified as Anil Meena

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 06 2023, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 22:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

A case has been registered against a passenger on an Air India Kolkata-Delhi flight for allegedly smoking inside the lavatory of the plane, official sources said on Monday.

The incident was reported on March 4 and the passenger was identified as Anil Meena.

According to sources, the Air India official handed over the passanger to Delhi Police after he was caught smoking inside the flight's lavatory.

"He was smoking inside lavatory when the alarm started ringing which alerted the flight crew," said an official privy to investigation.

"The Delhi ATC was informed about the incident and the passenger was handed over to Delhi Police as soon as the flight landed at IGI Airport.

Also Read: AI peeing incident unfortunate, efforts were made to cover it up, says DGCA chief

"On interrogation, the man disclosed that he was a chain smoker," said the official.

On Sunday, the Delhi police has lodged a case against a student for allegedly urinating on a fellow passenger on a New York-Delhi American Airlines Flight.

The student was said to be drunk at the time of the incident.

The incident allegedly took place on flight number AA292, which took off from New York on Friday and landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi at 10.12 p.m. on Saturday.

 

India News
Air India

