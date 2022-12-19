Man indulges in 'obscene acts' before 'Shivling' in Indore temple; held under NSA

A 30-year-old man has been arrested under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) by the police for allegedly indulging in obscene acts in front of a “Shivling” in the premises of a temple in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra dubbed the man's conduct as highly condemnable. “Wasim alias Ghanti (30) on Friday indulged in obscene acts before the Shivling at the Vishweshwar Mahadev Temple's sanctum sanctorum and the same were recorded on CCTV installed in the premises,” Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge Tehzeeb Qazi said.

The accused, who runs a tyre repair shop in the city, was arrested under the NSA and sent to jail, he said. The man was also booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), the police official said.

The NSA allows preventive detention of an individual for months if police feels the individual is a threat to the national security, and law and order. Qazi also informed that a probe was underway to find out if his house in the Azad Nagar area has any illegal construction. Meanwhile, in a statement Home Minister Mishra termed the acts of the accused as “heinous” and highly condemnable.