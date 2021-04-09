Man strips on Air Asia flight, asks crew for 'Italian smooch': Report

What is the most bizarre request a flier can possibly demand on board? Earlier this week, a passenger on an Air Asia flight from Delhi to Bengaluru took off his clothes twice and demanded to kiss a crew member.

According to a report by NDTV, the passenger stripped naked, broke a laptop and "requested an Italian smooch" from the crew.

The article cites an internal report which is being examined by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

On the flight scheduled for April 5, the passenger approached a cabin crew member with a "request of Italian smooch, which was refused firmly", the aviation ministry report stated.

The report states that the passenger was advised to be seated and the crew checked if he was intoxicated or on medication. The man reportedly apologised.

Later, a stewardess was shocked to find him naked in his seat and asked him to get dressed, which he did. However, when the plane landed, he stripped again, the report added.

"On ground, after he deplaned, guest again got undressed. Again he removed his clothes and broke his own laptop on ground in the presence of AAI security staff. On repeated requests, guest got dressed," the report said.

"Firstly, the unruly passenger started a heated argument with the cabin crew about life jackets. He later misbehaved with the crew on board and suddenly took off all the clothes in the flight," another passenger told news agency ANI.

The airlines have filed a police complaint against the man, who might be facing a 30-day ban during which he will be on the no-fly list. Reports also suggest that Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri may be considering a ban on the passenger.

Although it could not be confirmed, the airlines has said the flier may have been intoxicated. "An inebriated guest onboard i5-722, from Bengaluru to New Delhi on April 6, 2021, behaved in an inappropriate manner including with a cabin crew on duty inflight," an Air Asia India spokesperson said.