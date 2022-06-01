Manipur: 14 militants surrender no case against rebels to lay down weapons

At least 14 cadres of the United Tribal Liberation Army (James faction), a small militant group in Manipur surrendered before Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday at Imphal.

The cadres, including its chairman, Tongthang Singsit, deposited weapons such as two HK-33 rifles, one AK rifle, one A1 rifle, one A2 rifle, three single barrel rifles and three small arms along with one Chinese hand grenade, 18 gelatin sticks, 18 detonators, and assorted ammunition.

Welcoming the militants, Singh appealed to all other rebels to lay down weapons and join the mainstream.

The Chief Minister stated that no FIR would be lodged against those coming forward to join the mainstream, except against those committing heinous crimes, as announced by union home minister, Amit Shah, during his recent visit to Manipur.

"There will be developed only when there is peace," the Chief Minister said adding that in the last five years, the state witnessed rapid development in various fields due to improvement in law and order. Manipur would be able to cope with other states only when there is inclusive development irrespective of geographical differences, said.

Singh said that under the revised scheme for surrendered militants, the 14 rebels will get a one-time financial grant of Rs. four, to be kept in their bank accounts as a fixed deposit for three years, monthly stipends of Rs 6000 and other incentives for surrendered weapons. Surrendered cadres will stay in a rehabilitation camp for a period of three years where they would be given various vocational training.

Singh said since 2005, a total of 638 surrendered militants have completed rehabilitation and 43 others are undergoing vocational training for rehabilitation.

The militancy problem across the Northeast has reduced in the past few years but the situation in Manipur has remained a concern with several militant groups yet to join peace process.