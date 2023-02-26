Kejriwal backs 'innocent' Sisodia, slams dirty politics

Manish Sisodia is innocent, his arrest is dirty politics: CM Kejriwal

Sisodia was arrested after nearly eight hours of questioning as his answers were not satisfactory, officials said

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 26 2023, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2023, 21:58 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the arrest of his deputy, Manish Sisodia, by the CBI is dirty politics and asserted that he was innocent.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

"Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics. His arrest has angered people quite a lot. People are watching everything. People now understand everything and will give a reply to this. It will boost our spirit and our struggle will only get stronger," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Sisodia was arrested after nearly eight hours of questioning as his answers were not satisfactory, officials said.

The AAP leader arrived at the CBI headquarters around 11.12 am for the second round of questioning.

The AAP leader, the accused number one in the CBI FIR, was first questioned on October 17.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arvind Kejriwal
Manish Sisodia
AAP
India News
CBI

What's Brewing

SRK reminisces working on 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'

SRK reminisces working on 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'

Zeenat Aman brings up B-Town pay gap in Insta post

Zeenat Aman brings up B-Town pay gap in Insta post

Ekta Kapoor backs Akshay Kumar after 'Selfiee' debacle

Ekta Kapoor backs Akshay Kumar after 'Selfiee' debacle

Kareena Kapoor's look test for '3 Idiots' revealed

Kareena Kapoor's look test for '3 Idiots' revealed

Scientific leaps, systemic barriers: Women in STEM

Scientific leaps, systemic barriers: Women in STEM

Peruvian archaeologists unearth 30 pre-Inca era graves

Peruvian archaeologists unearth 30 pre-Inca era graves

Snow up high, flooding down below in Los Angeles

Snow up high, flooding down below in Los Angeles

The cradles of green, Bremen & Bremerhaven, beckon

The cradles of green, Bremen & Bremerhaven, beckon

 