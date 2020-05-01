Mayawati appeals for meaningful steps to help workers

Mayawati asks Centre, state govt to take meaningful steps to help workers hit by coronavirus lockdown

PTI, Lucknow,
  May 01 2020, 15:15 ist
BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday asked the Centre and state government to take meaningful steps to help labourers hit by the coronavirus lockdown.

In a message on the occasion of Labour Day, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said labourers are facing a threat to their livelihood due to the lockdown and the government should help them come out of the crisis.  

"International Labour Day is celebrated by labourers and labour class every year but this time due to corona pandemic and lockdown there is a threat to their livelihood. At this time Centre and state government's role has become important as a welfare government," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

The BSP chief appealed to both the Centre and state government to take meaningful steps in the interest of crores of labourers.

"They (government) should also take cognisance of private firms, which are deducting salaries of employees," she said in another tweet.

