Mayawati condoles loss of lives in roof collapse at Muradnagar cremation ground

Mayawati condoles loss of lives in UP roof collapse

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jan 04 2021, 13:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2021, 13:42 ist
BSP chief Mayawati. Credit: PTI Photo

BSP chief Mayawati on Monday condoled the death of people in the roof collapse at a cremation ground in Uttar Pradesh's Muradnagar and demanded that the state government give stringent punishment to the guilty after conducting a timely probe.

Also read: 24 dead, 17 injured in roof collapse at Ghaziabad cremation ground

24 people, most of them attending a funeral, were killed and 17 others injured when the roof collapsed on Sunday.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "The death of around two dozen people in a roof collapse at a cremation ground in Muradnagar in Ghaziabad is painful and saddening. The UP Government should conduct a timely and genuine probe, and the guilty persons should be given strong punishment. In other words, no one should be shielded, and the aggrieved families should be given appropriate financial assistance."

Mayawati
Uttar Pradesh
Roof collapse

