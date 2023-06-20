Meeting with Musk among Modi's first engagements in US

Meeting with Elon Musk among PM Modi's first engagements in United States

Modi has meetings with Musk and several other CEOs of the US-based companies lined up just hours after his arrival in New York.

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 20 2023, 11:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 22:55 ist
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters Photos

Just days after former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey accused his government of threatening to shut down the social networking service in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a meeting with the micro-blogging platform’s current owner Elon Musk as one of his first engagements after arriving in New York late on Tuesday.

Modi has meetings with Musk and several other CEOs of the US-based companies lined up just hours after his arrival in New York.

What added to the significance of Modi’s meeting with Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc, were the recent reports about the interests of the US-based manufacturer of electric vehicles to set up a plant in India.

Dorsey recently alleged in an interview with “Breaking Points” based in the US that the Modi Government had requested removal of several tweets and accounts linked to the 2020-2021 protests by the farmers against the three new agricultural laws. The government also wanted Twitter to censor journalists critical about the government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleged the former Twitter CEO.

The government, however, had dismissed the allegations.

Dorsey had resigned as the Twitter CEO on November 29, 2021, and was succeeded by Parag Agarwal. Musk bought Twitter in October 2022.

Modi and Musk earlier had met when the Prime Minister had visited Tesla’s headquarters near San Francisco in 2015. 

