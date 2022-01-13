Mekedatu march: Congress high command ensures Karnataka leaders call off march

Worried over criticism and apprehending Karnataka High Court reprimand for holding massive event amidst of Covid-19 pandemic, Congress high command has asked state leaders to halt the Mekedatu foot march immediately.

Congress General Secretary (in-charge Karnataka) Randeep Surjewala telephoned both Leaders of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Thursday morning and asked them to stop the march immediately, a senior leader in Congress told DH.

"Taking note of the spread of Covid-19 and Karnataka High Court's intervention, the party top leaders decided to ask state leaders to call off the rally", said a senior leader said.

Congress former President Rahul Gandhi, who returned from a foreign tour a few days back, also updated about the rally. He also favoured stopping the rally in the interest of public health, the leader said.

The state leaders were keen to continue the march till Friday (January 14) and wait for the outcome of the public interest litigation (PIL) case that would come up in the Karnataka High Court for hearing. However, the Congress high command did not agree to this. "The high command is in the view that instead of waiting for the Court direction and calling off rally, it is better to stop it on our own to avoid further embarrassment," said the leader.

"Though the party is supporting the state unit to hold such events to protect the state's interest in the water sharing issue, the timing is not suitable due to pandemic", added the leader.

Congress top leaders were also worried over criticisms they faced for holding such a mega event at a time when Covid-19 cases were spreading rapidly and many Congress leaders, who attended the march, tested Covid-19 positive.

The Congress also got bad press at the national level for holding the event when Bengaluru already turned into one of the hotspots in the country.

With the political parties are gearing up for the campaign in five states assembly elections, Congress leaders in Delhi also worried that if the march continued further, the BJP may intensify its attack and hold Congress responsible for spreading diseases by organising such events amid pandemic, said a Congress leader.

