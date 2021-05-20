Met warning ignored, say experts on ONGC barge sinking

The warnings of impending Tauktae cyclone was first relayed on 11 May however, there seems to have been an error on judgement on part of ONGC and other agencies like Afcons and Durmast Enterprises Limited, say experts wishing anonymity.

The cyclone passed over the Mumbai High offshore development area of the ONGC off the Maharashtra coast on 17 May, as it moved from Goa to Gujarat – damaging Papaa-305, an accommodation barge near the Heera platform.

“If I may recall, the first warning came on 11 May, and there were several days in hand to take a call and secure the barges, and if needed move out people,” said an expert in the strategic sector and aviation, wishing anonymity.

“I have never seen such a devastating cyclone along with the Mumbai and Maharashtra coast for the last several years,” he said, adding that the ONGC operations team at site should have taken a call based on latest weather reports.

“In fact, the Maharashtra government evacuated 13,000 plus people from the coastal Konkan region and moved them to safety,” said a disaster management expert.

Meanwhile, Chief Engineer Rehman Shaikh, had told a newspaper that Papaa-305’s Captain Balwandir Singh ignored the warnings. “We received the cyclone warning a week before it hit. Many other vessels in the vicinity left. I told the Captain that we must also leave for the harbour. But he told me that winds were not expected to be over 40 kmph and the cyclone would cross Mumbai in one or two hours. But in reality the wind speed was more than 100 kmph. Five of our anchors broke. They couldn’t withstand the cyclone," Shaikh was quoted saying by a newspaper.

Meanwhile, the Ministry Petroleum and Natural Gas announced a set up a high level committee to enquire into the sequence of events leading to the stranding of ONGC vessels.

On the other hand, the Yellow Gate police station in Mumbai, which had police jurisdiction over a huge region of Arabian Sea, has registered an ADR into the incident after the bodies were brought in.

The Mumbai Police would be speaking to various agencies and even take the advice of Directorate General of Shipping.